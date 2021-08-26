DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Furia Rubel Communications is pleased to announce that the agency has been voted the No. 1 public relations and marketing firm, and the best lawyer/law firm business development coaching agency by the readers of The Legal Intelligencer in the ALM publication's "Best of 2021" survey. Furia Rubel also is listed in the Hall of Fame for both categories. The results of the survey were announced in the Best of 2021 issue.
"We are grateful to our clients, colleagues and friends who value the expertise we bring to every engagement," said agency president and CEO Gina Rubel. "Successful law firm marketing programs require close collaboration among in-house business development professionals, attorneys, and firm leaders. We are thankful that our clients value the strategic counsel we provide, and I personally appreciate the hard work and integrity of every member of our agency team."
With a niche in legal marketing, Furia Rubel serves law firms and legal industry service providers throughout the United States and internationally. Founded in 2002 by Rubel, a third-generation attorney and former Philadelphia trial lawyer, Furia Rubel is a full-service marketing and public relations agency. The agency's also include crisis communications, litigation communications and trial publicity, communication advisory services, and professional development training. In addition, Furia Rubel hosts a weekly podcast, http://www.OnRecordPR.com, which provides listeners with timely, relevant and compelling information about law firm marketing, public relations, media relations, and law practice management. In its second season, and listened to in more than 20 countries, On Record PR is available on every podcast streaming platform.
Held annually, The Legal Intelligencer's "Best of" survey asks its readers to vote for the best legal service providers and law firms in the Philadelphia-area legal community.
About Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations: Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is an integrated and strategic marketing, public relations and crisis management agency based in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.
Media Contact
Devon Grosso, Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., 2153400480, devon@furiarubel.com
SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.