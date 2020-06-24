FUSION PPE Offers NIOSH and CDC Approved N95 Respirator Mask Produced by BYD, Backed by Warren Buffet, As Covid-19 Surges with Potential Second Wave, and FDA Reissues Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) Revising Which Respirators Can Be Decontaminated for Reuse

PAOLI, Pa., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus pandemic spread and a shortage of N95 masks emerged in the United States, BYD — China's renowned producer of electric vehicles — backed by Warren Buffett, pivoted to mass produce masks and sign large contracts with government buyers. This novel mask, now approved by NIOSH and CDC, is available for purchase from Fusion Healthcare Solutions at www.FusionPPE.com.
Given the surge of 25,000+ new coronavirus cases a day in the US, along with second lockdowns projected internationally, it is more important than ever to secure these vital N95s. The availability of the BYD (Build Your Dream) mask is also timely as the FDA reissues EUAs revising which types of respirators can be decontaminated for reuse.
"Due to the FDA's immediate change on reuse of contaminated N95 masks and the alarming Covid-19 surge, the BYD respirator is in critical demand. Fusion PPE is one of the select distributors approved for its sales thanks to Dream Medical Group," said Mark Rubino, Founder, Fusion Healthcare Solutions, a leading distributor of Personal Protective Equipment.
The coveted BYD N95 Respirator Foldable Face Mask is available for purchase via a Fusion PPE medical device consultant at 1-800-991-5977. Fusion PPE is also distributing the BYD's single use surgical mask.
The BYD N95 Respirator Mask is resistant to synthetic blood under high pressure and protects the wearer from exposure to airborne diseases including COVID-19, influenza, and TB. Designed with head bands – a sought after feature for comfort - it provides maximum barrier protection with a close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles. This mask is produced by BYD Care – an FDA supplier in the US and a subsidiary of BYD CO, Ltd. – claiming to be the largest supplier of face masks able to produce 50 million masks a day.
About Fusion PPE:
Fusion PPE is a division of Fusion Healthcare Solutions, LLC, an established surgical and healthcare supplier since 2009. Founders Mark Rubino and Matthew Hurley created Fusion PPE to meet the demand due to Covid-19. More information is available at 1-800-991-5977 and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.