HORSHAM, Pa., Nov.16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Futura Mobility, a trusted industry partner delivering end-to-end healthcare technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Envigorate Healthcare Solutions, the leader in Strategic Cost Management Solutions.
Founded in 2011, Envigorate Healthcare Solutions (EHS) is a strategic cost management consultancy and provides their customers with sustainable cost reduction strategies. EHS has enabled more than 300 hospitals to successfully find that balance between high quality patient care and efficient cost structure to achieve their goals using EHS Strategic Cost Management Solutions.
Futura's CEO, David Gulian commented on the announcement, "The acquisition of EHS enables Futura to help customers deploy sustainable productivity strategies and expands our ability to deliver end-to-end Healthcare technology solutions." Mr. Gulian continued, "Futura was founded on the concept of nimbleness and agility in providing our customers with a solution that fits their needs, and EHS has a respected reputation of providing solutions tailored specifically to meet their clients' own culture."
Michael Talerico, President of EHS, stated, "The current healthcare environment requires a delicate balancing act of controlling costs and improving services, without decreasing quality of care or staff morale. This acquisition allows our companies to better deliver on this vision and helps to support a common mission of enabling our clients to drive better patient outcomes."
Futura offers healthcare organizations the knowledge, expertise, agility, and resourcefulness to support their specific healthcare technology requirements including:
- Consulting & Advisory
- Revenue Cycle & Cost Management
- Patient and Clinical Engagement
- Point-of-Care Technology
- Managed Services
- Custom eLearning
About Futura Mobility
Futura Mobility is a trusted industry partner delivering end-to-end healthcare technology solutions. We have serviced 1 in 3 hospitals nationwide, deployed and supported over 600,000 IT assets, and have defined healthcare technology best practices for over 20 years.
As a single source partner, we are vendor agnostic and deploy best-of-breed technologies – from mobility hardware and e-learning to advisory services and consulting – helping healthcare institutions achieve their strategic goals of improved patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and enhanced clinician engagement.
