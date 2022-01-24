HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Futura Mobility, a leading provider of IT consulting and mobility technology solutions for the healthcare industry and global corporations, today announced that it is strengthening its business model by relaunching itself as two distinct brands: Futura Healthcare and Futura Technologies.
With renowned clients such as Kaiser Permanente, Jefferson Health, Mondelēz, and Mercedes-Benz, this initiative enables the company to better focus on its two primary areas of business:
- Healthcare, where it has served the industry for over 20 years, helping to define healthcare technology best practices. Futura Mobility continues to broaden its healthcare offerings and solutions, and the launch of Futura Healthcare will allow the company to expand and solidify its IT solutions and consulting expertise for leading healthcare networks across the U.S.
- SAP enterprise supply chain logistics solutions, support, and training. The introduction of Futura Technologies enables the company to enhance and accelerate its SAP supply chain logistics business. Futura, an SAP Open Ecosystem Partner, recently rolled out the first enterprise-wide initiative of SAP's Yard Logistics solution in North America for longtime customer Mercedes-Benz.
Futura offers three core solutions that are the foundations of its offerings and span across business lines: hardware and IT outsourcing, advisory and consulting, and custom eLearning. This increased focus on these core business lines will enable the company to continue providing cost-effective, world-class solutions that are tailored to meet the specific needs and challenges of the customers it serves.
According to Futura CEO David Gulian, "Our core mission is to help customers improve operational efficiencies and achieve their strategic goals, and this mission will only be strengthened with this new bifurcated structure." Mr. Gulian continued: "The structure allows us to provide increased focus, resources, and subject matter expertise specific to each business line. This enables Futura to deliver enhanced solutions and services that can solve our customers' increasingly complex technology problems."
Mr. Gulian also commented: "Futura was founded on the concept of nimbleness and agility in providing our customers with a solution that fits their needs. We have been a trusted partner to numerous Fortune 500 companies across industries for over 20 years, and we will continue to build on this level of trust as we develop and expand our footprint of solutions and services."
About Futura Healthcare:
Futura Healthcare is a trusted industry partner delivering end-to-end healthcare technology solutions. We have serviced 1 in 3 hospitals nationwide, deployed and supported over 600,000 IT assets, and have defined healthcare technology best practices for over 20 years.
As a single source partner, we are vendor agnostic and deploy best-of-breed technologies – from mobility hardware and eLearning to advisory services and consulting – helping healthcare institutions achieve their strategic goals of improved patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and enhanced clinician engagement.
About Futura Technologies:
Futura Technologies is a trusted industry partner delivering SAP supply chain execution solutions – from Yard Logistics, Transportation Management, and Extended Warehouse Management to Custom eLearning, Mobility Solutions, and Managed Services – to drive global enterprise supply chain efficiencies.
