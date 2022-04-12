"The Special Surprise" from Christian Faith Publishing author G. J. Vittone is a fun-filled adventure that finds a little girl learning an important lesson on listening to her elders.
Vittone shares, "It is time for another special day with Nonna, and Jellybean wants to give Nonna a special gift. In her excitement, Jellybean disobeys Mamas instructions and creates a huge mess. In this heartwarming story, Jellybean learns the valuable lesson of being patient and following directions."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. J. Vittone's new book will delight and entertain while imparting an important message.
Vittone pairs a light-hearted message with vibrant imagery for the encouragement of young readers' imaginations.
