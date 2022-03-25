"This World Is a Setup Plain and Simple" from Christian Faith Publishing author G. Kirkland is a thought-provoking discussion of the temptations within modern society and how it can all turn one from God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "This World Is a Setup Plain and Simple": a potent reminder of the need for mankind to reflect and reevaluate. "This World Is a Setup Plain and Simple" is the creation of published author G. Kirkland, a loving wife and mother of five who has had an active career in the field of journalism and the pursuit of higher education.
Kirkland shares, "The world is contaminated, and people are getting caught up in its poisonous webs. This book discusses what happens if you're not able to untangle and free yourself. What if your life becomes part of the cruelty and temptations of this man-made world? Learn how the evils of this world affect your children and their future and how to protect them. Discover ways to escape the setups of the world without compromising your relationship with God. Learn about the faults and failures of leadership. The book talks about people in public office and the part they play in a world that they helped to build. How do people of God cope with cohabitating in a world with questionable morals and ethics? What can be done with a world of untruths and bad traditions? What does social media do or don't do to help send truth to a messed-up world?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. Kirkland's new book will challenge and encourage readers to make time for faith in each day.
Kirkland offers an eye-opening discussion within the pages of this articulate and succinct work.
