"Final Warning: WWIII Part Two: Signaling the Sunset of Man's Rule of Earth The Sunrise of the Rule of King Jesus" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gabriel Michaels is an articulate discussion of current events, scripture, and the author's careful study of prophetic writings.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Final Warning: WWIII Part Two: Signaling the Sunset of Man's Rule of Earth The Sunrise of the Rule of King Jesus": a compelling second installment to the author's work that explains the end times. "Final Warning: WWIII Part Two: Signaling the Sunset of Man's Rule of Earth The Sunrise of the Rule of King Jesus" is the creation of published author Gabriel Michaels.
Michaels shares, "In his second book about the coming horrendous WWIII nuclear fire war, Final Warning: WWIII Part Two, Gabriel Michaels deals with several end-time subjects. Among these are the rise of the Antichrist and the false prophet; the extensive preparations for WWIII that are being done by the United States, NATO, Russia, and Russia's prophetic allies; and the end-time signs in the heavens. He also examines the question that everyone wants to know concerning the timing of Jesus's return—when? I think you will be surprised by what God has shown him about this and how close we actually may be to WWIII and Jesus's return at the Rapture.
"In easy-to-understand language, Gabriel Michaels shows that time is running out for man's rule of earth. He shows how and why Jesus truly is coming to earth soon to set up his kingdom of one thousand years. If you have already read WWIII Part One, then, once you read this book, many of your questions concerning the end-times may well be answered. For the sake of you, your family, and your friends, you should know these things. We are quickly moving to a great climax in world history. This could quite literally be the final warning that many will hear.
"The sunset of man's rule over Earth, his final generation to rule Earth, began May 14, 1948, when Israel became a nation. The sunrise of the rule of Earth by Jesus Christ, King of kings, is upon us and very few understand that. The prophet Daniel was told in Daniel 12:9 (NIV), 'Go your way, Daniel, for the words are closed up and sealed until the time of the end.' The words of end-time prophecy are being unsealed in this book in a way you have probably never heard before.
"You can be one of those in the end-times, who would be among the wise, as the prophet was told in Daniel 12:10 (NIV), 'None of the wicked will understand, but those who are wise will understand.' Author Gabriel Michaels has studied for over fifty years to bring this word of warning to you, to help you understand the lateness of the hour in which you live. This is a warning done out of love. Please listen, before it's too late! King Jesus is coming.
"Get ready for the return of the King!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gabriel Michaels's new book is the culmination of the author's study of the end times for the past fifty years.
Michaels shares in hopes of helping others connect with God and nurture a connection with His word before the return of Jesus.
Consumers can purchase "Final Warning: WWIII Part Two: Signaling the Sunset of Man's Rule of Earth The Sunrise of the Rule of King Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Final Warning: WWIII Part Two: Signaling the Sunset of Man's Rule of Earth The Sunrise of the Rule of King Jesus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing