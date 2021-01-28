MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "World War III": a well-crafted handbook set out to enlighten the readers' minds about the peril that they are in and that there is only one escape from what is about to come. "World War III" is the creation of published author Gabriel Michaels, a writer who devoted and committed his life to God.
Michaels writes, "The mention of such an event brings fear and dread to the hearts of people the world over.
"The prophet Ezekiel and many other Bible prophets saw a great end-time war taking place.
"A war that would burn like a furnace upon the earth. A war that would trigger many other end-time events. The Bible prophets of the Old and New Testaments and Jesus himself, speak together in harmony warning our generation of the approach of a nuclear fire war that will change the world forever!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gabriel Michaels's new book is an engrossing novel that unfolds the truth and foresees the future of the planet and the destiny of many nations once the world-changing war arrives. With this book, the author hopes to help everyone see the truth of God's coming back to Earth and leaves a contemplating question to the readers: Will they be with Jesus when He returns, or will they be against Him?
View a synopsis of "World War III" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "World War III" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "World War III," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
