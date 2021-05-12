MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Am Her: Messy, Flawed, and Loved by God": an awe-inspiring piece of literature filled with empathetic advice on loving thyself by accepting one's flaws and individuality. "I Am Her: Messy, Flawed, and Loved by God" is the creation of published author Gabrielle Elisco, a loyal follower of God who contributes to different Christian ministries promoting Christ's unconditional and eternal love. She is a graduate of Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. She currently works as a social worker.
Elisco shares, "You should probably read this book if you
- Are a rockstar at being imperfect
- Are wondering why the girls on your Instagram feed are slaying and you're just getting by
- Want to take the mask off and finally be proud of the woman you are
- Aren't afraid to laugh at yourself
- Are ready to turn your flaws into the fuel that becomes your identity
"If you have ever spent just one moment questioning the impact of your life based on your own imperfections, this book is for you. Every single one of us is flawed and messy, though we've allowed human fragility to stunt our realization of how awesome we really are. Through a journey of years wasted disliking many of the unfavorable parts that make us who we are, it is time that we ignite those very facets as power for our purpose. This book is for the unkept, for the mom whose children do not always look polished, for the wife who is serving her family one microwavable dinner at a time, for the gals who have no idea how to apply lipliner properly, and for the ones who have a following list of less than a thousand on social media. This one is for you, woman who has yet to discover all of the immeasurable worth under that fine dusting of self-disapproval.
"I Am Her: Messy, Flawed, and Loved by God is a journey to be taken together; and all messy, insecure, and flawed girls are warmly welcomed to come along for the ride. There's just one catch: No perfect girls allowed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gabrielle Elisco's new book is a motivational read that provides comfort to the girls and women who have yet to discover the diamond in them through the acknowledgement of their flaws and imperfections.
