MEADVILLE, Pa., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Scar Is Special": a delightfully positive message for children. "A Scar Is Special" is the creation of published author Gabrielle Snider, a full-time human services employee at a nonprofit agency and, most importantly, a wife and mother of two.
Snider shares, "Do you have a scar? How did it happen? Did you have surgery, fall off your bike, or maybe you were in an accident. Scars are usually caused by scary things, but do not be ashamed of your scar. Wear it with pride! Your scar means you are strong, resilient, and unique. Your scar is special!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gabrielle Snider's new book was created to encourage her beloved son, who underwent surgery to correct a condition caused by congenital heart disease, which resulted in a scar.
Snider's simple yet important message to children is one of hope, encouragement, and love.
View a synopsis of "A Scar Is Special" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Scar Is Special" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Scar Is Special," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing