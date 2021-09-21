MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "...and they shall not escape": a gripping discussion of prophecy. "...and they shall not escape" is the creation of published author Gail B. Lee III, a native of Dayton, Ohio, who worked mainly in the electronics/electrical maintenance field.
Lee III shares, "Since sin entered into the world, the earth has been slowly dying. This should not be surprising; our bodies are made up of the same material of the earth and they are subject to death. There will be major cataclysmic events in the near future that will drastically change the surface of this planet. Mountains will be split in half and separate, huge valleys formed, the eco-system of this planet greatly degraded. There will be intense heat, supersized hailstones, violent earthquakes, and millions of acres burned. Man will be in survival mode! Will you survive? Will you escape?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail B. Lee III's new book is a fascinating presentation of writings from both the Old and New Testament.
Lee III writes in hopes of bringing awareness to the information gleaned from a life of biblical study to those who need it most.
