MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Life in Poetry and Love: Volume 1": an inspired collection of poetry. "My Life in Poetry and Love: Volume 1" is the creation of published author Gail Bard Coussoule, a devoted wife of sixty-one years who raised two children after working as a stenographer-typist for the engineers who developed the guidance system for the Polaris Missile.
Coussoule shares, "This book is a compilation of personal writings for friends and loved ones who reached out to Gail over the course of fifty-six years, inspiring her to write God's consoling message in prayerful, poetic form for hundreds of people. These were people Gail met through her many years of being active in ballroom dancing, volunteer work in hospitals, being a mother to a son and daughter, and being the wife of a busy engineer. She met wonderful people in the three states she has resided in who felt a need to confide in her, thus creating the need for God's grace through the miracle of prayer. The answers through her prayers have given her a depth of faith that inspires her to keep on writing."
"This country was created as 'one nation under God,' and a number of these poems and prayers are dedicated to the land of our birth and for the freedom that we, and others who seek this freedom, will live to enjoy as long as we obey His law and commandments. The holidays and holy days of the many faiths that dwell here will long be enjoyed as we continue to put our faith in God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail Bard Coussoule's new book is a moving collection of lyrical writings developed by the author during moments of prayer.
The poetry presented within will offer moments of self-reflection, joy, and a deep understanding of the author's faith.
View a synopsis of "My Life in Poetry and Love: Volume 1" on YouTube.
