MEADVILLE, Pa., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ruby Jewel: Poetry by Gail Hester": an inspired collection of enlivened verse. "Ruby Jewel: Poetry by Gail Hester" is the creation of published author, Gail Hester, a poet that is fully passionate about the art and continues to be motivated by God's grace.
The book summarizes, "Gail's poems are inspirational and uplifting. They are powerful with deep meaning. They touch people's hearts and help them see things in a different light. Reaching words of thought, if we can't learn from each other, we can surely learn from God.
Having passion for one another can surely change the world we live in today, no matter what race or person of color. Not letting anyone tell you what you can and cannot do because you are in control and you decide. Tough times never last, but tough people do. "Just keep living," quoted Ruby Hester, her mother.
Always remember that it never hurts to smile or to say hello to someone. It could lift them up, change their day, and put a smile on their face.
Family, friends, and love ones, all gone too soon. Don't end up saying, "I am sorry. I wish I had spent more time with you."
How precious life is. As it passes us by, what type of impact do we want to leave behind when we die?
Do we wish to be remembered or to become just another lost soul? If we leave something meaningful behind, it will be carried on until the end of time.
Always keep love, kindness, and understanding in your heart. And if you have trouble with these ingredients, silence is golden. Sometimes all we have to do is be still and listen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail Hester's new book welcomes readers to a series of a poems written through inspiration and faith.
Beauty, family, loss, and faith are a few of the topics touched upon through this collection of uplifting verse. Readers will delight in the highs and commiserate with the lows revealed with these deeply personal poems.
