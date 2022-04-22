"Luna Finds a Home" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gail S. Jones is a delightful story for beginning readers that finds a sweet pup who eagerly seeks a family to love.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Luna Finds a Home": a heartfelt story of a dog's love. "Luna Finds a Home" is the creation of published author Gail S. Jones, who lives in Virginia with her family and has been a teacher of young children for many years.

Jones shares, "A puppy needed a home. She looked all around. One day she saw a girl and her brother who looked like they needed a friend. It was a perfect match! The puppy found a home and two special friends."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail S. Jones's new book will delight and entertain as readers explore the world with Luna.

Jones presents a simple and lighthearted tale for young readers that offers a happy ending for Luna and those that love her.

For additional information or inquiries about "Luna Finds a Home," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

