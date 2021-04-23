MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In the Presence of Angels: A Collection of Poems for Those Who Believe": an inspirational assortment of poetry. "In the Presence of Angels: A Collection of Poems for Those Who Believe" is the creation of published author, Gail S. Lentz, a retiree and resident of Virginia.
Gail writes, "Many of my poems were written because I was in the presence of angels. I would awaken in the middle of the night with a line of poetry in my head. I would then grab a pencil and pad and begin writing. The first time it happened I thought, Mmm, I'll jot that down tomorrow. When I awoke, I couldn't even remember the first word of the line much less anything else about it. After that happened, I got up and wrote all of what was on my mind. I would then fall back to sleep. Amazingly, in the morning I had very little need of corrections. Sometimes there were words that were unfamiliar to me. When I looked them up, they fit perfectly. This behavior continued through more than fifty poems. I also write when praying or observing a sunset I would have a line of poetry in my head which had to be recorded. Many times, on my way to work, I had to pull off the road to write down on a paper bag what I was thinking. This usually was when I was having a discussion with God. I have often said to friends when sharing my poetry, "I am only the messenger." My poems are messages to those who are suffering and suggestions on how to live a more fulfilling life. God is always available and will see you through any crisis. Trust Him for He loves us all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail S. Lentz's new book is a faithfully crafted collection of original poetry written by the author during moments of rest and heavenly inspiration.
With selections inspired by nature, faith, and unseen guidance, the author offers readers a variety of topics to consider and reflect upon.
