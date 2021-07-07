PITTSBURGH, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GAP Solutions has been named a Top Workplace 2021 by the Washington Post in the Large Business category. The award is determined through all-employee surveys, professionally administered through Energage, LLC. Over 3500 companies participated in this year's process and this is the first year that GAP Solutions has been recognized as a Top Workplace.
"Being a Top Workplace isn't just a name, but a reflection of our culture. Our employees are a critical element of our growth and vision. In addition, our commitment to our GAP family is at the forefront of every decision. Receiving this award during a year of significant change and challenges due to COVID-19 is a great honor," stated Diane Pairel, President of GAP Solutions.
Serving clients across Defense, Intelligence, National & Homeland Security, Health, and Civilian sectors requires top talent. GAP Solutions focuses on hiring and supporting talented employees who help our customers and partners carry out their critical mission every day. Creating a Top Workplace culture is essential to attracting and retaining a successful workforce.
Nick Gismondi, Executive Vice President, stated, "We're incredibly proud of this prestigious award as it's a crucial indicator that our employees share our focus to Serve Our Customers To Promote The Health And Security Of Our Nation!"
