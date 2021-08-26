MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The North Country Chronicles: Poetry and Prose from the Granite State": an enjoyable poetic journey through the author's life in New England. "The North Country Chronicles: Poetry and Prose from the Granite State" is the creation of published author Gary A. Baribeault, a loving husband and father who has a deep affection for the beauty of the New England region.
Baribeault shares, "Inspiration is all around us if we care to look. Life, love, nature, patriotism, and faith—the feelings they stir are here. The smell of salt air, the crash of ocean waves, a simple flower, dragonflies at twilight, love and love of country, along with faith's questions unfold within these pages.
"From a simple accounting of D-Day and those who serve, to the majestic White Mountains of New Hampshire and the ghost of its granite symbol now lost, The North Country Chronicles shares the nooks and crannies, stonewalls and first loves everyone can relate to and appreciate.
"With a few tales of days fishing with Grampa, to the perspective of a grateful family saying goodbye to an old farm, the stories related in prose and verse here are heartfelt, honest, and timeless.
"So come take a walk through New England and New Hampshire, along the shoreline and around the hiking trails, with the late-night questions about life that we all experience.
"We hope you enjoy the journey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary A. Baribeault's new book is a lively and artistic collection of personal poetry.
With topics ranging from Christmas morning to pride in one's nation, Baribeault presents a poetry collection that inspires a wide range of emotions and offers readers a moment for reflection as they take in the poetic landscape found within.
