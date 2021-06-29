MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Pumpkin Family": a light-hearted story for little ones. "The Pumpkin Family" is the creation of published author Gary D. Henry, a loving husband and father.
Henry shares, "This booklet is about accepting others who are different and caring about them and their feelings. These are lessons we all need to learn in our lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary D. Henry's new book is an entertaining and sweet story of a pumpkin family.
The author presents a simple and enjoyable tale of little pumpkins who don't want to be left out of the Halloween festivities. Readers will be delighted by the story and colorful illustrations found within this sweet family tale.
View a synopsis of "The Pumpkin Family" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Pumpkin Family" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Pumpkin Family," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
