MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 "Have You Ever Wondered About...?": a straightforward discourse that dissipates any uncertainty of God's plans for creation. "Have You Ever Wondered About...?" is the creation of published author Gary Downton, a devoted husband and minister who has been caring for others' spiritual health for over forty years.
Downton shares, "In the sequence of God's design, this book delves into some common things. Also included is the what, why, and where of hell; origins plus sequences of language; some odd subjects; origin of sin; and different types of future physical bodies. More ponder points and prophecies are also included. A funny dog can capture your heart. Sky cities are explained somewhat, and vision is included. Book 3 covers a subject variety along with an eternity timeline chart covering many millions of future years. What will be your place—positive or negative?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Downton's new book is the second installment in his Eye-Opener Trilogy.
With over forty years of ministry to draw from, Downton's compelling and faith-based discourse is certain to reignite one's faith as readers consider the inspiring message within this gripping second installment.
Consumers can purchase "Have You Ever Wondered About...?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
