MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Second Promise: Eddie's Remarkable Journey to Redemption": a poignant memoir that explores the life of a beloved father. "The Second Promise: Eddie's Remarkable Journey to Redemption" is the creation of published author Gary Edward Hopkins, a loving husband and father who earned a degree in business and later a Juris Doctor degree.
Hopkins shares, "Eddie Hopkins had many proverbs that he enjoyed sharing. The following proverb was the most important one he ever kept. When I was a teenager, he instructed me to 'never, ever make a promise to someone that you can't or will not keep.'
"Dad only made two promises to me during his entire life, and I thank you, Lord, he kept both. The first promise he made stopped him from committing suicide. The second promise he made not only stopped him from trying to take his life again but also opened the door that led him to Jesus Christ where he found deliverance, saving grace, and eternal life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Edward Hopkins's new book shares a hopeful reflection of the ways in which God can lead one out of addiction.
Hopkins shares a powerful story with personal reflections that explore the life and times of a man struck by alcoholism and reckless behavior.
Consumers can purchase "The Second Promise: Eddie's Remarkable Journey to Redemption" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Second Promise: Eddie's Remarkable Journey to Redemption," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
