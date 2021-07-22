MEADVILLE, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Story of Jesus and Saint Nicholas: A Family Christmas Tale": an enjoyable reminder of the reason for the season. "The Story of Jesus and Saint Nicholas: A Family Christmas Tale" is the creation of published author Gary Falkenburg, a devoted family man who wishes his wife, Jean, were still here to witness the joy grandchildren have brought to the family.

Falkenburg shares, "The Story of Jesus and Saint Nicholas was written in fiction and nonfiction format and is designed to, at a later date, become an annual movie telling a story on Christmas to both adults and children, the meaning thereof, and the importance of sharing and giving. The story line will walk the reader through a series of fiction and nonfiction chapters, capturing his/her interest in the reader's 'what's next' desire to continue."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Falkenburg's new book is written in memory of the author's late wife, who passed suddenly at a young age.

This uniquely presented tale is certain to engage readers with the vivid imagery and a moving Christmas tale within.

View a synopsis of "The Story of Jesus and Saint Nicholas: A Family Christmas Tale" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Story of Jesus and Saint Nicholas: A Family Christmas Tale" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Story of Jesus and Saint Nicholas: A Family Christmas Tale," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

