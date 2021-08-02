MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Being a Champion": a testament to the power of faith. "Being a Champion" is the creation of published author Gary Keating, a graduate of St. John's University, New York, and former assistant college basketball coach. Diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's in 2009, Keating participates in studies to help better combat the disease.
Keating shares, "In this follow-up to his last book, Game On, Gary continues the story of others who also are battling neurological conditions. He uses the influence of the song, 'The Champion,' showing the attributes of each letter of the word champion, and through either historical or current influences, then give the story of a current person who has a neurological condition.
"Being a Champion tells the story of eight individuals, displaying how they are all a champion in life, taking on their conditions as well as some things that have affected their personal lives all the while showing how each leads to living a positive and fulfilling life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Keating's new book is an engaging collection of personal stories from those living with neurological conditions.
The author presents a thoughtful discussion of what life is like for many living with neurological disorders and the ways in which they are able to find purpose in spite of the, at times, debilitating effects.
