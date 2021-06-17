MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mustard Seed Faith in Church Planting and Evangelism": a moving revelation about the meaning of church planting in chapters that see through one's life and how God works out His plan and His will in the lives of many. "Mustard Seed Faith in Church Planting and Evangelism" is the creation of published author Gary Morris, a registered X-ray technician who pursued biblical studies. His concentration throughout his studies were in biblical and systematic theology.
Morris shares, "The cover picture and the title go hand in hand. The person who goes out and casts seed has in him the hope that the kingdom of God will be expanded. He possesses at minimum, faith the size of a mustard seed.
"He believes that the all-powerful God whom he serves will release His power in what the picture portrays. The servant of God cast the seed, not knowing but believing that the purposes of God will become evident. Why? Because faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen (Hebrews 11:1).
"So in his labors, some seed finds residence in a hard and dark heart of stone. God is working His miracle of regeneration or drawing that hard-hearted individual to Himself. The seed of the eternal Word is cracking and breaking up the hard heart.
"Sometimes, the person of faith observes something happening. He witnesses what was once a hard and depraved heart is now being softened toward God. If he is involved in up-close evangelism, he is blessed to witness the spiritual miracle of salvation as depicted in the picture as becoming a heart of flesh. That once-hard-hearted person is now able to move in God's direction rather than continuing in his own depraved way.
"The eternal seed that has been implanted in the heart by God now begins to sprout out with life, demonstrating the life of the Lord Jesus Christ, growing and producing spiritual fruit unto his King; this is his reasonable service."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Morris's new book calls the church planters to move and come forward into the Lord's harvest. With this manuscript, the author allows the reader to experience and gain knowledge across essential subjects.
