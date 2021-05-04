MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Breaking The Performance Trap": a potent psychological discourse. "Breaking The Performance Trap" is the creation of published author, Gary Potter, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and devoted counselor.
Gary provides real-life examples, positive self-proclamations, and a sample genogram to assist in the process of healing.
We praise God for this book. Breaking the Performance Trap is such an important book for all readers. It will bring freedom, hope, and help.
It is a great opportunity to bring transformation into one's life. ~ Dr. & Mrs. Gordon Walker
Written in a nonclinical easy to read style, this book will help the reader understand why they put so much pressure on themselves, while doing a number of different activities to prove they have worth. ~Dr. Nicolle Walters PhD
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Potter's new book encourages readers to break free of negativity and move forward into a healthier thought process.
Pairing personal experiences with fact-based psychological research, Potter offers a hopeful hand to readers who are seeking to improve their overall happiness.
