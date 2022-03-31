"To Hell with the Devil: It's Time to Blow the Lid off Lucifer's Coffin" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Randall Wallace is a thought-provoking challenge to common misconceptions regarding the modern church's effectiveness in combatting the deceptions of the devil.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To Hell with the Devil: It's Time to Blow the Lid off Lucifer's Coffin": a potent exploration of challenges faced by modern Christians. "To Hell with the Devil: It's Time to Blow the Lid off Lucifer's Coffin" is the creation of published author Gary Randall Wallace, a graduate of Pacific Coast Bible College and Missions Director for Calvary Chapel in San Jose, California.
Wallace shares, "The devil (Satan) has been able to fool the church and Christians ever since the early church went to bed with Rome around AD 330 under Emperor Constantine, who supposedly had a conversion to Christianity. The pagan religion brought all the false teachings and false gods all the way back to Egypt. And that system is just as false today. Repeatedly God warned the Jews in the Old and New Testaments that there are no gods but He alone. Yet we're still taught that by a rebellion Lucifer and Satan fell from heaven, which would make them gods. But the scripture verse in 1 Samuel 15:23 states specifically 'For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft.' And there is absolutely no sin in the third heaven or there would be death in heaven. So the title To Hell with the Devil: It's Time to Blow the Lid Off Lucifer's Coffin. This will certainly make Satan uncontrollable mad and upset if this book comes to publication. He does not like being exposed as the complete liar that he has been from the beginning.
"Unfortunately, because of the past presidential election of 2020, he has managed to get his foot in the door of the US government. But he won't be satisfied until he takes over the entire USA. And as long as Christians and Patriots remain silent, it will all be over but the shouting. What I have written from the word of God only is the absolute truth. But as our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ said to those Serpents (Sadducees and Pharisees) in John 8:40, 'But now you seek to kill me, a man that has told you the truth which I heard of God.' And as the apostle Paul said in 2 Timothy 4:3–4, 'For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine but after their own lusts shall heap to themselves teachers having itching ears and they will turn from the truth and shall and shall be turned unto fables.' That is certainly what has happened in our time. But Satan's ultimate goal is the complete destruction of God's church."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Randall Wallace's new book will challenge and excite the spirt in new and established believers.
Wallace shares in hopes of encouraging others to find and nurture a strong connection with their faith.
