MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Worn-out Gloves: A Journey to Contentment": a poignant read of Gary Stephenson's life testifying that God's master plan may not make sense at first, but rest assured no one knows what's truly best for His children but Him. Embedded within these pages are Stephenson's discoveries and understanding of God's goal as he struggled to align it with his already shattered dreams. "Worn-out Gloves: A Journey to Contentment" is the creation of published author Gary Stephenson, a golf course architect and land planner who has successfully designed golf courses in some of the most environmentally sensitive areas throughout the world. Stephenson is also a bible teacher, preacher, and well-respected speaker in youth retreats and men's events.
Stephenson shares, "Without first asking our permission, the rules of life have changed. Things once familiar and dependable have been replaced by anxiety and an uncertain 'new normal.' In the middle of the storm, you find that your relationship with God has changed as well. Your once solid foundation of faith begins to show cracks as doubt and fear creep in; and you begin to wonder if God truly loves you at all. Is God faithful? Is he merciful? Does he keep his promises? Why is God so patient when I want him to answer my requests now? How glorious will it be when discovering this was God's purposeful path that leads to contentment?
"In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps. (Proverbs 16:9)
"As a man coming into the prime of his remarkable career as a world-class golf course architect, Gary Stephenson's design for his work life was right where it should have been—multimillion-dollar projects on four continents, constant requests for new proposals, and associations with arguably the world's best golfer. But, in the blink of an eye, the financial crash of 2008 changed Gary's life forever.
"Worn-Out Gloves: A Journey to Contentment is a colorful and raw glimpse inside the mind of a man seeking to align God's purposes for his life with his own shattered dreams. The book, a series of short stories and events, explores Gary's learnings, humor, and hardships and the curation of a more meaningful, transparent faith and ultimate reliance on God and his promises."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Stephenson's new book is a heartwarming collection of anecdotes and events conveying Stephenson's journey to a more deep, strong, and transparent faith in God and full submission to His will.
View a synopsis of "Worn-out Gloves: A Journey to Contentment" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Worn-out Gloves: A Journey to Contentment" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Worn-out Gloves: A Journey to Contentment," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing