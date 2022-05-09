"John the Forgotten..." from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Wayne Clark is a creative and enjoyable young adult fiction that finds a young seminary student and two beloved friends face-to-face with an unexpected messenger of Christ.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "John the Forgotten...": a thought-provoking Christian narrative. "John the Forgotten..." is the creation of published author Gary Wayne Clark, a native of Kentucky who graduated from the University of Evansville with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He married the girl next door, and along the way they were blessed with three children while serving with churches over a forty-year period. Currently, they are residing in Southwest Florida and enjoying their eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Clark shares, "Three seminary students are getting ready for a summer break when a courier brings Brogan news of an uncle he didn't know he had who has died and he is the only heir to the estate. There is a catch—he has to go to the isle of Patmos within ninety-six hours for the reading of the will or forfeit his inheritance. Sounds easy, however, there are those in Patmos that will do anything to keep him from receiving it. When they arrive, the disciple that Jesus loved will step into their lives and turn their faith beyond belief!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Wayne Clark's new book will draw readers in from the first page as a theme of mystery and unwavering faith unfolds.
Clark offers readers a compelling journey of fate and faith within the pages of this exciting fiction.
Consumers can purchase "John the Forgotten..." at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "John the Forgotten...," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
