"Faith and Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Williams is an enjoyable and engaging story of a young and determined Marine who finds an unexpected twist of fate awaits on life's road.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith and Love": a charming tale of true love and determination. "Faith and Love" is the creation of published author Gary Williams, a loving husband of over fifty years, a devoted father, and a doting grandfather who joined the Marine Corps after high school and served four years, one year being in Vietnam before going on to serve for thirty-six years as a police officer in Florida. Williams attended Liberty University and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Williams shares, "Derek Owens joined the Marine Corps to make a difference in the world. After being seriously wounded in battle, he was given convalescent leave. While on leave, he visited the families of Marines who served with him and were killed in action.
"While trying to meet the family of a Marine in a small town in North Carolina, he met and fell in love with a woman who happened to be in love with someone else. Saddened, he returned to the Marines to finish out his obligation.
"Upon his discharge, he joined a police department in Florida in hopes of making a difference in people's lives. While he did make a difference in some lives, he found himself wrestling alligators, getting into high-speed wild car chases, and surviving a shoot-out with a serial killer.
"After five years of police work, he felt God calling him to do something else, so he resigned from the police department. As he sought God's will in his life, he frequently prayed and finally discovered his true calling. And at the end of his journey, he found true faith and love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Williams's new book will charm readers from the first page as they root for Derek Owens.
Williams presents an enjoyable narrative filled with affable characters for the entertainment and inspiration of readers of any background.
Consumers can purchase "Faith and Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Faith and Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
