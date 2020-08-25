Gateway_Health_Plan_Logo.jpg
By Gateway Health Plan

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: 

Gateway Health, a leading managed care organization focused on the 
total health of its members.



WHAT:   

Virtual Discussion: Protecting Yourself from COVID-19 Scams and Fraud




Featured Speaker:


David P. Shallcross              


Director of Senior Protection Unit


Education and Outreach Specialist


Office of Public Engagement


Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General




This event is free and open to all. Registration is required.



WHEN:      

Thursday, August 27, 2020


11 a.m. to 12 p.m.



WHERE:

Attendees can register for this event and access the webinar by visiting:


http://bit.ly/GatewayVirtualDiscussionAugustREVISED.



WHY:       

According to a recent article from Reuters, U.S. losses from coronavirus-
related fraud and identity theft have reached nearly $100 million since the
pandemic began in March. Pennsylvania is in the top five states being
targeted by these scams.




This virtual discussion will cover recent scams involving: purchasing
essential supplies, price gouging, investments, charity donation requests
and CARES Act fraud attempts.




Gateway Health knows that caring for the whole person is critical to
empowering people to live healthier lives. With this in mind, this webinar
will highlight some helpful tips for consumers during these challenging times.

 

About Gateway Health
At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

 

