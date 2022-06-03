"The Counterweight of an Elevator" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gavi Mountain shares the life of a little girl and her family after the unexpected death of her father.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Counterweight of an Elevator": a heart-wrenching and emotional journey taken by a little girl as she navigates the loss of her father and her mother's struggles to survive. "The Counterweight of an Elevator" is the creation of published author Gavi Mountain, who was raised by her grandparents in a loving and religious home. Mountain faced many struggles early on in life, but has since regained her faith, identity, purpose, and a love for the Lord Jesus Christ.
Mountain shares, "I am Cherie London, and this is my life story, which seem to be a good life for the most part until my dad's murder. I was four years old when his death took place, because of dad's untimely death, it changed the course of all our lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gavi Mountain's new book brings to light the struggles of a family in the years following the unexpected death of a little girl's father.
Mountain shows readers how choices in life can lead down a path of destruction or one that will provide hope, love, and God's grace.
Consumers can purchase "The Counterweight of an Elevator" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Counterweight of an Elevator," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing