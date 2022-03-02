MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Acceptance": a potent reminder of the importance of accepting others as they are. "Acceptance" is the creation of published author Gayle Cheatham, a first-time author, a loving wife, and mother. Born and raised in South Africa, she moved to Texas in the late 1990's. After nearly twenty years in the oil and gas industry, working her way up from office assistant and event planner to owner of her own consulting company. Gayle decided to follow one of her passions to help others through storytelling. You can find out more about Gayle and her mindset coaching practice at http://www.cambelyn.com.
Cheatham shares, "Acceptance of people, places, and things as they are, can be a hard lesson for children and adults to learn.
"This book is a brief story about how a little girl, Megan, tried many different ways to change another child's (John's) behavior, in the end realizing that we are powerless over others. The lesson: Accept others as they are and focus on our own behavior, wants and needs."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gayle Cheatham's new book is from the engaging Serenity Book Series.
Cheatham shares in hopes of aiding young readers in learning key foundational lessons that will carry them through many circumstances in life.
