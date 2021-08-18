MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gift of Grandchildren": a considerate and moving explanation of the joy grandchildren bring. "The Gift of Grandchildren" is the creation of published author Gene Koester, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who spent a career working in Catholic education. He is a graduate of McAuley Regional Catholic High School, Missouri Southern State University (BSE), and Pepperdine University (MSA).
Koester shares, "The Gift of Grandchildren gives a personal account of the author's current state of life and reflects on the awareness of one's own existence through the experience of becoming a grandparent. The book gives individual accounts of the author's grandchildren as they grow from infant to teenager and the relationship created to bond two distinct generations. The unique storyline of each grandchild is peppered with comment and observation from the author, which can easily be identified by today's grandparent, those about to embark on the blessing of becoming a grandparent, or those curious about the effects grandparents have on grandchildren and the special memories grandchildren give to the grandparent.
"The Gift of Grandchildren gives the reader a plethora of examples in respect to family traditions, mores, conversations, and endeavors, which are enhanced by the formation of the grandparent's knowledge and the grandchild's curiosity. These aspects of life are presented in a manner designed to bring laughter, contemplation, and spiritual reflection to the reader through recognition of events pertinent to the human experience.
"The Gift of Grandchildren was written with the idea of God's gift of life being very special for those parents who have entered the realm of becoming a grandparent. It is not only part of God's plan but a glorious aspect of the cycle of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gene Koester's new book is a personal testament to the blessings that come with grandchildren.
With personal stories and an encouraging tone, Koester's expression of love for grandparenthood is one that will resonate with many who have had the honor of being promoted to grandparent.
View a synopsis of "The Gift of Grandchildren" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Gift of Grandchildren" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Gift of Grandchildren," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
