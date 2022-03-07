MEADVILLE, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Silent No More": a nostalgic and, at times, heartrending autobiography. "Silent No More" is the creation of published author Genesis Pressley, a loving mother and widow who was born in 1976 in Delaware.
Pressley shares, "Genesis, way back to her happiness, has been a tumultuous one. She stumbled on whatever and anything. She felt it was the solution to her problems. She became enmeshed in a vicious cycle with abusive men. She had to battle sexual abuse, death, and depression. Nothing seemed to work for her. She resulted to doing drugs. Carrying weight around fear of failure and so much more, she was at her lowest and most vulnerable point in her life. That was her turning point. She wanted change; she craved for it. She began to fast and pray. She had faith that God heard her prayers. She had to let go of anger, hurt, and unforgiveness. So she could begin her healing process.
"She then began to understand the plan and place of God in rebuilding her life.
"It's a fantastic feeling to be able to share her experiences with people that are 'growing' through similar challenges.
"There were lessons in everything she went through. Know that whatever you're growing through, you will make it. God will never leave you or forsake you. He is your hiding place."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Genesis Pressley's new book opens a conversation regarding the long-term effects of abuse in all forms.
Pressley shares in hopes of encouraging and helping others faced with similar backgrounds get back to a sense of peace.
