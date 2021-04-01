MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "By His Stripes: Divine Approach to Good Health and Success": a great roadmap towards the achievement of good health and prosperity through the power of Jesus's word and glory. "By His Stripes: Divine Approach to Good Health and Success" is the creation of published author George Asante Owusu, a reverend minister from Ghana. He has traveled to different continents in the mission to reach out to more of God's people.
Asante Owusu shares, "Every person has the potential to succeed and also be in good health. However, afflictions have become the greatest challenge to many people's health and also to their success. This book takes a divine approach to help you enjoy good health and prosperity.
"In this book, afflictions are conditions that may affect a person's soul, spirit, or body and can be in different forms such as illnesses, accidents, deaths, relationship troubles, poverty, bitterness, economic hardships, etc. The symptoms of various forms of such conditions are also explained. Additionally, the divine prescriptions to overcome them through the name of Jesus and the power of His stripes and blood have been elaborated in this book.
"The book teaches the reader the ideal biblical approach to succeed or to have an abundant life. Readers are expected to gain spiritual insight into the true meaning of prosperity and also to be able to use the divine tools (that are accessible by faith) which God has given to all believers to prosper. The book also seeks to build believers' faith, engage them in prayer, and also expose readers to why they need Christ in their daily lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Asante Owusu's new book is a comprehensive course on understanding life's obstacles and navigating one's way through them by internalizing the Lord's Word.
