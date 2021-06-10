MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Is Once Saved Always Saved?: Scriptural Proof and Evidence": a challenge to believers everywhere who seek a deeper understanding. "Is Once Saved Always Saved?: Scriptural Proof and Evidence" is the creation of published author George E. Richardson PhD, a loving husband of forty-two years to his wife, Renneth, and father of three adult children and grandfather of two grandchildren. He is a retired educator and school administrator who worked within each level of education, from preschool through high school.
Dr. Richardson shares, "Is Once Saved Always Saved? is a book that seeks to answer questions or misgivings that a Christian may have as to whether salvation is eternal or whether as a believer, could he lose his salvation for acts of sin and disobedience against God.
"The book was designed to be a study help and a resource for young believers and those with meaningful questions about salvation. The book gives many examples and promises regarding the security of salvation.
"The author outlines nine scriptural evidences which support this question. Each evidence is heavily supported with scriptural proof. The book differentiates between relationship with God and fellowship with God and other thought-provoking truths.
"This booklet will strengthen your faith, cause you to grow as a Christian, and renew your confidence in the God of your salvation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George E. Richardson PhD's new book is an educational detailing of what it means to be saved.
From new believers to those who wish to strengthen a long-enjoyed faith, the author hopes to encourage readers to grow in their faith and find a renewed confidence in Jesus.
