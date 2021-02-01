MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God and His Children": a compelling work that opens discussion about mankind's intelligence, world issues, religion, and technologies with the aim of giving a clearer picture of the marvels God has blessed on humanity throughout time. "God and His Children" is the creation of George H. Hayes, a retired mechanical engineer with a stellar career.
Hayes shares, "This book is the result of God's mysterious activities on George Hayes's behalf. George has been beholden to God throughout his life. He continues to return God's love with a second book, resuming the exposition of God and the Western World that divulged the works of God as He spread Christianity worldwide. The focus here is an understanding of mankind's advance to high intelligence and a comparison of man's technologies to God's technologies. God's technologies include dark matter, dark energy, DNA, and RNA. Included in this discussion are more details on the creation and sustenance of the universe. An example of the information discussed is the interplay of dark matter and dark energy just prior to and during the Big Bang.
"A discussion of the climate change problems we are experiencing is presented, including a list of major cities worldwide that may be submerged by a minimum two-hundred-foot rise in sea level if climate change is not addressed and the glaciers and ice caps fully melt. There is a presentation of changes to Earth as Pangea broke up eventually forming the continents we know, and how life on Earth changed as God affected evolution to bring mammals upon Earth and then manipulated DNA to give rise to modern man. A discussion of mankind's early religions is conducted while examining which ancient religions God may have influenced before starting His work with Abraham. Important findings in the garden continent of Africa regarding distribution of languages are discussed as well as a finding that may lead to the original language used by God to converse with Adam and Eve as well as used by God to direct dark matter and dark energy when He spoke our universe into existence.
"In conclusion, firstly, God's works from before the Big Bang until the coming of Jesus Christ is summarized. Secondly, a briefing on God's march through time is displayed as the word of Jesus Christ is spread worldwide. Thirdly, the efforts are listed for avoidance of leaving a badly damaged Earth with our coasts and their infrastructures becoming submerged.
"There are two distinct audiences for whom George has developed both books. The first is the scientific community. The second audience is the average person living on Earth, and there may be passages that confuse them due to technical detail. You may want to skip those passages, and you can. You will still have an engrossing read. But if you reread them, you may develop a complete understanding of the marvels God Almighty has accomplished to bring Earth's human beings to the status we have reached today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George H. Hayes's new book is an excellent read for those who are working in the field of science as they can use this as a source of insight and information. Likewise, everyone can benefit from this work for it brings much understanding with regards to the Lord's plans and destiny for man.
