MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HaShem... The Name": an illuminating exposition that writes about the tale of Moses, the Savior's Word, and the great plan of God for mankind. "HaShem... The Name" is the creation of published author George L. Gonzalez, a former owner and operator of a dental lab business. He became an ordained minister of the Gospel and founded Christ Miracle Mission, a nondenominational outreach. His past includes radio and ministry in Israel. George a Sephardic Jew is semi-retired, dedicating his time to books of faith with Hebraic understanding.
Gonzalez shares, "Welcome to HaShem…The Name, a book of ancient discovery!
"Have you ever wondered why God is referred to as God or Lord? Or wondered if God has a name, a personal name? How did our savior (Messiah) come to have the name known worldwide in assemblies today? As children, we accept the traditions of our parents and even pass them down to our own children, but what is the truth of our savior's name? As adults, we need to investigate with a fervent heart if we truly want to please our creator. In this book, the investigation has been completed for you.
"HaShem…The Name outlines the model of Moshe (Moses), who received the first revelation of the name of the Hebrew God. He then revealed it to the Israelites who were in bondage in Egypt, as well as Pharaoh, their captor. This name is not to be forgotten, but remembered, spoken, prayed to, and worshiped. Moshe brought the Israelites to Mount Sinai where our Creator further revealed himself and his instructions written by his own finger on tablets of stone, today known as the Ten Commandments. Our Creator is holy and looks for holy people to follow his direction. Within this book, our Savior is introduced, who echoes the same path and further clarifies our Creator's instructions with better promises and also happens to be the Jewish Redeemer.
"Today, society has wandered and strayed from the Creator. This book will bring emphasis concerning the basic tenets of the biblical faith of our forefathers. Enemies of the faith tear down these laws from buildings. Our Creator's master plan is to place his laws upon our hearts written in like manner, by the Spirit of the Most High; never to be erased by man."
