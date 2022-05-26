"Treasures of a Hopeful Heart: A Collection of Christian Poetry" from Christian Faith Publishing author George Magdalany is a delightful collection that expresses appreciation and wonder for God's creation and promise to mankind.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Treasures of a Hopeful Heart: A Collection of Christian Poetry": a potent message of God's dedication and the comfort He provides. "Treasures of a Hopeful Heart: A Collection of Christian Poetry" is the creation of published author George Magdalany, a dedicated husband, father, and pastor.
Magdalany shares, "From the depths of despair to the mountain of hope, Treasures of a Hopeful Heart is a collection of poetry that reflects a battle fought and a victory won in Christ. Reading every poem will give birth to a divine peace and an enduring hope. May the past sorrows that led the author to his present hope inspire you also. May your heart be filled with treasure beyond measure!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Magdalany's new book will encourage and motivate as readers consider the message held within each poem.
Magdalany shares a message of hope in honor of God's blessings bestowed upon one within the pages of this inspiring collection.
Consumers can purchase "Treasures of a Hopeful Heart: A Collection of Christian Poetry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Treasures of a Hopeful Heart: A Collection of Christian Poetry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
