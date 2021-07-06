MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Money PASS for Success": an informative discussion of ways to grow one's wealth in many ways. "Money PASS for Success" is the creation of published author George Selvera, who has twenty-five years of operations management, project management, and management services within the manufacturing industries of aviation, automotive, electric, electronics, consumer products, and medical products.
Selvera writes, "How do you like to change your life, with transformation, inspiration, motivation, and guided influenced by the inside forces with a personal PASS from the above to make money and create success for you and your family?
"Money PASS for Success had it all, with a guide with step by step process to prove it. After twenty-five years managing operations for Fortune 500 companies, start up new products, small and midsize businesses experience, he realized to share his acumen treasure and ideas with savvy steps and with God blessing him for support to others to create wealth and success.
"Readers will love special wisdom access to initial blessing as part of this book for people from sixteen to sixty-five years old with interest to provide products and services.
- Do you like to make more money with confidence?
- Do you like to learn how to provide products and services to make money?
- Do you need to pay bills?
- Do you like to become successful with recognitions?
- Do you like to kiss your money to stay with you?
"We will guide you and show you how to achieve any or all of the above. George is here to support your way for success. You can start as part-time or full-time as you desire. The money is waiting for you. George started as a general worker and went all the way up to top management for the Fortune 500 company.
"Now George wants to share and guide you to achieve your dreams with proven methods, tips, and suggestions, combined with extraordinary examples from successful leaders.
"Money PASS for Success is an extraordinary and enjoyable read with practical lessons to apply. It is your and anybody's life right now, where God promises are applied directly in short period with your PASS to start making money."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Selvera's new book is an informative study of how to build wealth.
With many years in business for experience, the author writes in hopes of assisting others to develop and maintain both monetary and spiritual wealth.
