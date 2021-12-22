MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Mysteries of the Tea Rock Garden": a lovely children's story that encourages the imagination of young readers. "The Mysteries of the Tea Rock Garden" is the creation of published author George3, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who recently retired from working in the education field after serving in various capacities for over thirty years.
George3 shares, "It is a bright sunny day in July. Fairies are flying in all directions around and through the Tea-Rock Garden. You can see them if you pay remarkably close attention. I am flitting around on the front porch, enjoying the slight breeze. I fluttered my wings on high speed, staying stationary right near the new lights on the baker's porch covering.
"The Mysteries of the Tea-Rock Garden center around the circle of rocks and flowers east of the baker's home. The garden circle was created many years prior to the baker living there west of the Tea-Rock Garden. In the world of reality and play, the only limitation is your imagination. The fairies of the Tea-Rock Garden display good character traits and conflict resolution.
"The baker is a mystery as well. She is real, and the fairies know the baker. It is a magical, wonderful place. History is valued in the Tea-Rock Garden, and remembering is a good thing. Fairies work extremely hard day and night. They do the things that no one really notices, but they would notice if they were not complete in such a quick and industrious fashion."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George3's new book is a sweet tale that proves there is no limit to one's imagination.
With an engaging story and vibrant illustrations, George3's tale is one that is certain to grab the attention of any young reader.
View a synopsis of "The Mysteries of the Tea Rock Garden" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Mysteries of the Tea Rock Garden" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Mysteries of the Tea Rock Garden," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing