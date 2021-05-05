MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Envelopecityink": a fascinating collection. "Envelopecityink" is the creation of published author, Geo, an artist, loving father, and survivor of foster care.
Born in the Bronx, Jorge Tellado, aka Geo/Envelopecityink, found art through his older brother and then turned his passion into an escape from his troubled youth and the streets and turmoil that would surround him. His art is a colorful pallet of expressions, both surreal and illuminating. Filled with hidden messages, the mind is allowed to wander off to another world, another place in time to interpret things the way one wishes to see it. Emotions come to life—love, hope, pain, disbelief, all seeking attention, all providing a meaning and a message that is both special and different.
Envelopecityink is a visionary whose drawings move off the page and into the minds of those that wish to transform art to a different level. Things aren't always what they seem, and that is the exciting journey that he wishes to take you on.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Geo's new book is a visually stimulating work of art depicting a series of provocative images and melodic writings.
Touching on a variety of topics, this title encourages readers to really experience the artwork and look for the hidden messages layered within.
View a synopsis of "Envelopecityink" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Envelopecityink" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Envelopecityink", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
