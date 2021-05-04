MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Treasure of Lifesavers for Victorious Living": a powerful and heartfelt collaboration of wisdoms, statements, golden nuggets, and devotionals that will ignite the fire within a woman's soul in her daily walk with God. "A Treasure of Lifesavers for Victorious Living" is the creation of published author Geraldine Morgan, an experienced inspirational speaker, author, and mentor. She is currently an instructor on women's issues at the New Greater Bethel Bible Institute after spending three decades of her life in education administration.
Earlene Campbell writes of Geraldine Morgan's book, "This assignment from Geraldine is long overdue. The writer inside of her has finally come forth. This book is a winner. You will not be disappointed. There is inspiration for every part of the day along with powerful nuggets and memorable conversations with her dad, the late Apostle John H. Boyd. I urge you to open the windows of your heart as you read the words of the writer and my friend, Geraldine."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Geraldine Morgan's new book is an essential piece any woman should be in possession of as it sparks the desire in their hearts to fulfill God's plan for their lives.
View a synopsis of "A Treasure of Lifesavers for Victorious Living" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Treasure of Lifesavers for Victorious Living" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Treasure of Lifesavers for Victorious Living," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
