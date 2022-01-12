MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unfinished Tapestry: Our Soul's Eternal Weave": a potent discussion of God's love and one's destiny. "Unfinished Tapestry: Our Soul's Eternal Weave" is the creation of published author Gerard Martin, who has worked in the field of Christian spirituality for over forty years.
Martin shares, "Without faith in eternal life, believing in the immortality of the human soul, human life easily becomes a puzzle. Being born into, and then to survive in human life, a healthy body has definite demands. A vigorous mind craves nourishment. The human heart searches for love. The human soul needs to trust in God's promises.
"Sound Christian spirituality happily concerns itself with conscious and constant attention to body, mind, heart, and soul. How does God interact with us? Why? What's behind God's caring for us? What does God get out of this? What's in it for us? Alive Christian spirituality delves into responding to these universal human questions. Based on centuries of holy pilgrims searching out the answers to these questions, spiritual direction is one graced, proven vehicle and ministry of discovering not only God's presence, but our own personal and unique call to become holy in response.
"Unfinished Tapestry: Our Soul's Eternal Weave" delves directly into God's invitation to be Christlike, not only in our human lifetimes but throughout our eternity. So what's the inner workings of Christian spirituality? What's the role and purpose of prayer within it? How about conscience? What is it? What goes into conscience formation? Sin? How do I judge its varied implications and indebtedness? How does God's compassion fit in? Where's Satan in all of this? God, being defined as love, how important is it genuinely and actively to love and be loved in life? What would a loveless life look like?
"Evidently, it takes more than a mere human lifetime to fully answer these queries, if indeed that's ever possible. Hence, comes the divine invitation to continue our Unfinished Tapestry: Our Soul's Eternal Weave."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerard Martin's new book will challenge and encourage readers in their faith.
Martin presents an intriguing and reflective examination of Christian life for the consideration of believers both new and established.
