MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mindy and the Rescue Crew: The Unwelcome Visitors": an educational and entertaining tale for young readers. "Mindy and the Rescue Crew: The Unwelcome Visitors" is the creation of published author Geri Storey, a loving wife and mother from Toronto, Ontario, who graduated from two postsecondary programs, namely, visual arts at York University (Bachelor of Fine Arts, 1981) and graphic design at Humber College (diploma of advertising and graphic design, 1983).
Storey shares, "When the Hanlan brothers fly down over the fields of Pine Valley, Mindy and the Rescue Crew are afraid that their lives are now in danger.
"Mindy, Rolo, Lily, and Kiwi become even more worried when they find three feathers belonging to a songbird. Can the little meadowlark be a victim of the scary flying hawks?
"Together with their wildlife friends, the Rescue Crew make plans to protect themselves from the unwelcome visitors."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Geri Storey's new book is an enjoyable adventure across fields and woods to rescue a young songbird.
Storey pairs an engaging narrative with vibrant imagery within the pages of this charming children's story. Thirty-eight illustrations animate and inspire the imagination of the young mind.
