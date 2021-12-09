MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Farmer, His Wife, and the Circle of Life": an open exploration of the circle of life and how mankind utilizes God's creation. "The Farmer, His Wife, and the Circle of Life" is the creation of published author Gerianne Ash, a loving wife and native of Reno, Nevada.
Ash shares, "The Farmer, His Wife, and the Circle of Life is about a man and a woman who have a farm in a small town called Stonehaven, Montana. They have a lot of things going on at the farm besides chores, going to the markets, and county fairs. Their animals are different than any you find on a farm. They are special. To see what's special about this farm and animals, come join in for yourselves on the fun and journey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerianne Ash's new book features illustrations by Gerianne Ash and Veronique Escalanti.
Ash's imaginative story helps young readers learn about birth, death, and the value of God's creatures and the earth's bounty.
Consumers can purchase "The Farmer, His Wife, and the Circle of Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Farmer, His Wife, and the Circle of Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
