MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Pretty Inside": a charming and positive message for children. "My Pretty Inside" is the creation of published author Gerlean Y. Baylor, a loving wife and mother who strives to support all who need encouragement. Ever committed to learning, Baylor has achieved an MBA in Organizational Development from Upper Iowa University (2002), an MBA in Human Resources from Capella University (2016), and is presently pursuing a Ph.D. in Human Resources Management from Northcentral University. She is also a 2020 inductee in the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and the Society Human Resources Management (SHRM).
Baylor shares, "Today there are many images and characteristics of what the world classifies as 'pretty.' The impact of these images affects how girls see themselves in comparison to these images. If girls do not have features that are characterized as pretty, they don't consider themselves pretty. Have you ever felt this way? In this book, I pray you understand that God has made you unique, the best you there is to be in this world. You are pretty just the way you are. There are many different races, cultures, personalities, sizes big and small, which are pretty in their own way. There is no one in this world like you, and that is special within itself. God cared enough for you to create only one you in this whole world. He chose you and equipped you with all the best features and characteristics to be the prettiest you. You are able to become anything in this world that you care to dream of becoming as God leads you in your purpose. Unique, loving, kind, and talented as you are, God has given you a purpose in this world and as you read this book and affirm whose you are, how pretty and unique you are inside, please understand that you are just as pretty outside. You have been created in God's image and your pretty inside is just as great and pretty as your outside for this world to see."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerlean Y. Baylor's new book is a motivating opportunity for parents, educators, and guardians to discuss the true value that everyone holds.
Baylor's message is clear and determined within the pages of this sweet and empowering children's narrative.
View a synopsis of "My Pretty Inside" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "My Pretty Inside" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Pretty Inside," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
