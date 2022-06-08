"God Turned Lola's Bad Day into a Beautiful Blessing" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerry Griffith is a charming tale of a grandmother's journey during the pandemic that finds a surprising sign of God's love appearing in the backyard.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Turned Lola's Bad Day into a Beautiful Blessing": a delightful message of hope during uncertain times. "God Turned Lola's Bad Day into a Beautiful Blessing" is the creation of published author Gerry Griffith, who was born in Illinois and moved to Florida with her family as a teenager. She received a degree in early childhood education and, in 1981, opened a preschool and learning center. Griffith also worked for the Council for Early Childhood Education out of Washington, DC, as a CDA representative facilitating the process for preschool teachers to earn a teaching credential. She has two grown daughters and eight grandchildren and is now retired and lives in Florida with her husband of forty-seven years.
Griffith shares, "God Turned Lola's Bad Day into a Beautiful Blessing is based on a true story that begins in March 2020 with a sweet eighty-six-year-old grandma named Lola. She finds out about the dangerous and deadly COVID-19 virus, which is killing older people like her. After listening to the news, she decides she better stay at home, away from everybody, even though she loves to travel and visit her family. She is scared, lonely, and unsure of everything she has always known to be true.
"On a walk in her yard, she discovers a little tomato plant that is growing in the middle of her grass in her yard. She is so surprised and excited. She digs up the plant, plants it in a pot, and places it on her porch. She fusses over the plant like it's the most important thing in her life. If anyone comes by or calls, she tells them about her plant. This plant becomes a tiny miracle in a dark and depressing world. It gives Lola something to look forward to each day and keeps her thrilled all summer as she watches her plant grow and tomatoes form on it. It adds hope and a small ray of sunshine in a gloomy world.
"She discovers good things can happen even when circumstances look hopeless, and God is taking care of us even when we think He's not paying attention."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerry Griffith's new book will charm and encourage young readers to have faith during the difficult times.
Griffith offers readers a unique and enjoyable tale of God's love paired with vibrant imagery for the delight of the imagination.
