MARS, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers in Mars, Pennsylvania, can get an additional year of ToyotaCare coverage with the purchase of a Toyota vehicle. It has an approximate retail value of $599. This scheme is valid until Feb. 28, 2022.
Standard ToyotaCare covers normal factory scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first. Additionally, 24-hour roadside assistance is also included for two years, regardless of mileage. With this new scheme, customers will get an extension of a year if they buy, reserve, or pre-order the Toyota RAV4, Toyota Highlander, Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Camry.
Baierl Toyota believes in going the extra mile for customers. They offer lifetime free inspection, paintless dent repair within 90 days of purchase and preferred and express service scheduling. Shoppers interested in learning more about this scheme can call the dealership at 724 655-4309. Visit the dealership at 19045 Perry Hwy, Mars, PA 16046, United States, or log on to the dealership's website at https://www.baierltoyota.com/ to get a look at their inventory.
Media Contact
Amber Taylor, Baierl Toyota, 878-332-7116, AmberTaylor@baierl.com
SOURCE Baierl Toyota