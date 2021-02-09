DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals in the Duncansville area that are interested in getting pre-approved for automotive financing online can do so at Blue Knob Auto Sales. Blue Knob Auto Sales has created an online credit application form to get the pre-approval process started. This information will be used by the finance team at Blue Knob Auto Sales to craft a budget and plan that appeals to each customer.
The process of completing this online application is quite simple. The form is a step-by-step online portal but there is an instructional video available for those that want more information. The first step is for the individual to provide a name, email address and primary phone number, select if the application type is individual or business and to accept the privacy notice. Individuals will be prompted to give other personal information such as a current address and how long the person has lived there. Interested parties are then encouraged to provide an annual income amount and employment information.
It is best for individuals to have a vehicle in mind. The vehicle information can be entered on the form so the financial team member has a better idea of what the customer is interested in purchasing and spending. Some additional information that will be asked during this portion includes if the individual is looking to buy or lease, if any cash is being put down on the vehicle or if the individual will be trading in another vehicle. If the individual is not ready to answer these questions this portion of the form can be skipped.
The interested party will then be prompted to review, print and submit the financing pre-approval form. All information submitted through this online application is secure and encrypted to ensure optimal security. The individual will receive a notification via email when the application is received. Once the application has been reviewed a representative from Blue Knob Auto Sales will reach out to the interested party about the application results and possibly scheduling a vehicle test drive.
For more information individuals can reach out to staff at https://www.blueknobauto.com or by calling 814-695-1387. The dealership is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Blue Knob Auto Sales is located at 2860 Route 764 Duncansville, Pa.
