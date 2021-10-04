PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Festival of Homes© will feature dozens of new home communities for consumers to visit during the two-weekend run of the show. Visit PghFoH.com to preview homes and digitally customize a tour to help make informed decisions when selecting a homebuilder and purchasing a new home. PghFoH.com showcases participating communities and homes, and also serves as a resource for consumers to educate themselves about the new-home buying experience.
The 2021 Festival of Homes© is produced by the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh, and sponsored by 84 Lumber Company, Dollar Bank, and Armina Stone.
Over the years, forward-thinking Community Developers, Custom Home Builders, local Realtors, and suppliers continue to participate in the show, which attracts hundreds of visitors daily, at no cost to the consumer. Over two consecutive weekends of October 16, 17 and 23, 24, from Noon -5 PM, prospective homebuyers can tour new homes throughout the region. Visit new home communities, and experience the finest in new home design, innovation and craftsmanship. Many homebuyers are also able to plan and select lots for construction in the future. Also, current homeowners looking to remodel or expand to their existing home visit the homes for new ideas and design possibilities.
The show will allow homebuyers to experience the way builders are redefining space for different phases of life. Consumers want the privacy of a home office and back deck or covered porch. To digitally customize your tour of the 2021 Festival of Homes, visit PghFOH.com. or on social media @Pittsburgh's Festival of Homes.
